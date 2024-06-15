Syon Capital LLC Buys 3,103 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:V traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $270.66. 8,537,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.17 and its 200-day moving average is $272.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
