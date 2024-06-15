Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.59. 2,055,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,780. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

