Syon Capital LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in AON by 8.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.39. The stock had a trading volume of 860,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

