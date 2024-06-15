Syon Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,740,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763,680. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

