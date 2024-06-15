Syon Capital LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.17. 1,019,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

