Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,134,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.18 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

