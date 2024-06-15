Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,898,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,510. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

