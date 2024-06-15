Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

