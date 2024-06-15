Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $147.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $116.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.58.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

