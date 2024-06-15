Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Target by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $141.16. 5,019,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

