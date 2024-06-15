Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 99,441 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 998.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,325,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.25. 931,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

