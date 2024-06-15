Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 55,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,406 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $216.28. The company had a trading volume of 721,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,674 shares of company stock worth $47,573,772 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

