Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 9,008 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.93. 2,670,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

