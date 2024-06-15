Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,525. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.