Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.81. 3,603,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

