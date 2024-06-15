Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.15% of Masco worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

