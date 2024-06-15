Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. 10,480,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,693,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

