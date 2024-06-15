Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.20% of Vipshop worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Vipshop by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $4,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,043. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

