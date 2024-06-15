Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 26,434 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,434 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

