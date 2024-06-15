Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,926 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $7,222,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,667.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $855.67. 1,395,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,517. The company has a market cap of $379.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $516.54 and a fifty-two week high of $856.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $774.06 and its 200 day moving average is $721.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

