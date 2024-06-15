Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

TEI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,398. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

