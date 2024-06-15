TerraClassicUSD Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $114.79 million and $5.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00045345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,835,381 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,529,701 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

