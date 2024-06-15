TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF remained flat at $53.17 during midday trading on Friday. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

