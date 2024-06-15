TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF remained flat at $53.17 during midday trading on Friday. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $60.05.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
