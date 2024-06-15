The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $3.54. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 21,702 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
