The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $3.54. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 21,702 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

