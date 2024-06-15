The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $521.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $313.87 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

