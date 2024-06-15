The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The company has a market cap of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average is $350.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

