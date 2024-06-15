The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

