The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $38.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mosaic Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
