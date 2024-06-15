The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Weir Group stock remained flat at $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.1113 dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

