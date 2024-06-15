Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.