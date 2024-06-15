TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 0.8%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.31). Approximately 41,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 138,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.65 ($0.31).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2,445.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.75.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

