Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after buying an additional 240,148 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,534,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

