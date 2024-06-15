Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $14.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2182 dividend. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

