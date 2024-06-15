Titilope Cole Sells 2,210 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

