Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 43.3% in May

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 112,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

