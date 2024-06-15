Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 4,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.45.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
