Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $7.96 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and $424.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00012036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,152.57 or 0.99996620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00091571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,627,946 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,592,068.217465 with 2,432,867,805.2721887 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.96333504 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $619,658,036.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

