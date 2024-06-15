Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $12.96. Top Ships shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 6,652 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Top Ships

Top Ships Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.