Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $353,000 Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SHYD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

