Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

