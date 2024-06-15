Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 16.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 24.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after buying an additional 230,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 102.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 532,958 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.