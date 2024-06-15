Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,806. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.