Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.07. 2,933,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,018. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

