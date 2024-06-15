Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 843,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.