Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 379,262 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 379,262 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $7,094,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 987,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 548,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 222,674 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

