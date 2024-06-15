Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

