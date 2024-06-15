Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
