Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 384,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

