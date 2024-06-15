Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.27. 5,105,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,378. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

