Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,398 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 117,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

