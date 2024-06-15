Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,759. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $41.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

